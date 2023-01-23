Activist Elliott Takes Multibillion-Dollar Salesforce Stake

Salesforce is facing activist pressure to boost profits and shareholder returns after a half-decade of fast hiring and large acquisitions, including the purchase of Slack in 2021 for $27.7 billion. Such expansion has almost tripled Salesforce’s workforce in the past four years. After a boom in demand over the pandemic, the company is now in the midst of trying to rein in costs. Earlier this month, it announced it was cutting about 10% of its workforce and reducing real estate holdings.