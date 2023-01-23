Activist Elliott Takes Multibillion-Dollar Salesforce Stake
(Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund Elliott Investment Management has taken a substantial activist stake in Salesforce Inc., making its move after layoffs and a deep stock swoon at the enterprise software giant.
Elliott, which often pushes for strategic changes and seeks board representation, took a multibillion-dollar stake in the company, according to a person familiar with the matter. The San Francisco company had a market capitalization of $151 billion at Friday’s close, down from a peak of more than $300 billion in 2021.
“Salesforce is one of the preeminent software companies in the world, and having followed the company for nearly two decades, we have developed a deep respect for Marc Benioff and what he has built,” said Jesse Cohn, managing partner at Elliott, referring to the company’s co-chief executive officer and chairman. “We look forward to working constructively with Salesforce to realize the value befitting a company of its stature.”
Salesforce is facing activist pressure to boost profits and shareholder returns after a half-decade of fast hiring and large acquisitions, including the purchase of Slack in 2021 for $27.7 billion. Such expansion has almost tripled Salesforce’s workforce in the past four years. After a boom in demand over the pandemic, the company is now in the midst of trying to rein in costs. Earlier this month, it announced it was cutting about 10% of its workforce and reducing real estate holdings.
Benioff said earlier this month that customers are taking a “more measured approach to their purchasing decisions,” and noted that the economic “environment remains challenging.” Salesforce revenue in the third quarter rose 14% from a year earlier to $7.84 billion, but that was a sharp slowdown from the pace of growth a year earlier and analysts expect only a 9% increase in sales in the fourth quarter.
Elliott’s stake in Salesforce also comes at a time when activism as a whole is roaring back into some sectors globally. The 177 activist campaigns announced worldwide last quarter were the most since 2018, Bloomberg data show. Salesforce joins Walt Disney Co. and Bayer AG among the most high-profile corporations being targeted by activists. Elliott’s statement didn’t disclose details of its investment, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Salesforce declined to comment.
Shares of Salesforce jumped about 4.7% in pre-market trading Monday in New York.
Elliott, which has been involved in pushing for changes at tech companies ranging from PayPal Holdings Inc., Pinterest Inc. to Western Digital Corp., is the second prominent activist investor in recent months to get into the stock. In October, Starboard Value took a stake in company and said the company had issues translating growth into profitability.
“This is not surprising to us,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Anurag Rana of Elliott’s move. “Salesforce’s valuation has plummeted since it announced the acquisition of Slack and since then we have seen a slowdown in sales and multiple executive departures.”
Bret Taylor, who had been Salesforce’s co-CEO, said last year that he would leave the company to return to entrepreneurial activities. Taylor had been seen as the obvious choice if Benioff ever stepped aside at Salesforce.
“It is now trading well below its pre-pandemic levels,” Rana added. “Elliott’s involvement could help management focus both on organic sales growth and margin expansion. We won’t be surprised if there is a change at the top also, similar to what Microsoft went through back in 2013.”
