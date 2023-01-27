Why Companies Can't Quit Jack Welch's Much-Hated Employee-Ranking System

Trouble is, it also creates workplaces as toxic as a 1980s Superfund site. Stacked rankings can pit employees against each other, giving managers like the one at Blizzard the impossible task of telling hard-working, valuable employees that they simply aren’t good enough. There have been dozens of research papers on stacked rankings, also called forced rankings. They’ve found that while the process can boost productivity in the short term, it chills collaboration and creates a dysfunctional, stressful, top-down work environment that could “cripple the company.” The ranks of blue-chip firms that have ditched the system include Ford Motor Co., Capital One Financial Corp. and Microsoft Corp. — the very same tech giant that’s now trying to acquire Activision Blizzard.