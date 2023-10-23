Money Managers With $100 Trillion Confront End of the Bull Market

Bloomberg News analyzed more than five years of money flows, fees, investment performance, revenue and profit margins at the five firms, as well as trends across the industry, to show how the active managers are at greater risk than ever before. The five publicly traded firms — which oversaw more than $5 trillion as of June 30 for everyone from workers with 401(k) plans to the biggest pension funds in the world, and have all been household names in global asset management for decades — were chosen as a representation for asset management’s middle tier, which is now facing immense pressure, with their struggles shared by most other players in the sector.