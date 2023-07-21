Action Taken Against Drugmakers After Deaths, Injuries Abroad: Government

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, in coordination with state authorities, initiated action against pharma companies following reports of deaths and injuries due to their substandard drugs in the Gambia and Uzbekistan, the government informed Lok Sabha, on Friday.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has issued a notification on May 22 this year for amendment in the export policy of cough syrups, making it compulsory for manufacturers to get certificate of analysis from a government-approved laboratory before exporting their products with effect from June 1, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.