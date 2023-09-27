Act As 'Scouts', Report Negative Remarks: Byju's Updates Employees' Media Policy

Byju's has issued an updated media policy for its employees as the ed-tech company restructures for a fresh lease of life under new Chief Executive Office Arjun Mohan.

In an updated version of the existing policy, Byju's reiterated that employees shouldn't interact with any media houses or publications without prior approval from the company.

"Any violation of this will be taken seriously by the company and may result in appropriate disciplinary and legal action being initiated against you," it said in a document on Tuesday. BQ Prime has reviewed a copy of the new policy.