Accenture Q3 Results: Revenue Rises 3% Despite Consulting Miss; FY23 Guidance Lowered

Accenture Plc has lowered its revenue growth guidance for the fiscal ending Aug. 31, as its consulting business comes under pressure due to a slowdown in dealmaking.

Revenue of the world's biggest IT company by market capitalisation rose 3% year-on-year to $16.6 billion in the three months ended May 31, according to a statement on Thursday. That compares with the $16.5-billion consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.