Accenture Pares Revenue Guidance For FY23, Even As Q2 Growth Tops Estimate

Accenture Plc has revised lower its revenue growth guidance for the fiscal ending Aug. 31, 2023, even as its growth topped estimates in the December-February period.

Revenue of the world's most-valued I.T. services firm rose 5.1% year-on-year to $15.81 billion. That compares with the $15.56 billion consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Operating margin stood at 12.3%, as against 13.7% in the previous year.

Earnings per share stood at $2.39, as against $2.54 in the year-ago period.

Gross margin stood at 30.6%, as against an estimated 30.4%.

Revenue Breakup

Communications, media, and technology revenue fell 9.66% year-on-year to $2.88 billion. Analysts had estimated it at $3.2 billion.

Financial services revenue rose 4.6% year-on-year to $3.00 billion, as compared with an estimate of $2.98 billion.

Product revenue rose 9% year-on-year to $4.72 billion, as against an estimate of $4.61 billion.

Resources revenue rose 11% year-on-year to $2.18 billion, as compared with an estimate of $2 billion.

New bookings for the quarter were a record $22.1 billion, with consulting bookings of $10.7 billion and managed services bookings of $11.4 billion.

The Dublin, Ireland-based company expects to clock revenues of $16.1–16.7 billion in the March–May period, an increase of 3-7%. That compares with an earlier estimate of 16.59%. For the full year, it expects revenue to grow by 8–10%, which is lower from the previous estimate of 8–11%.