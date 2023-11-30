Accel Lists Hot Themes For Indian Startups For Next Year
Prashanth Prakash thinks the Indian startups can be the picks, shovels and miners for the Gen AI ecosystem.
Generative artificial intelligence, climate tech and fintech are the three themes that will present a significant opportunity for Indian startups next year, according to Prashanth Prakash, founding partner of venture capital firm Accel India.
"This has been the year of generative AI, but I see it manifesting itself in the next year here," Prakash told BQ Prime on the sidelines of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023. "There's a little bit of lag in knowing where Indian startups can play a role."
Prakash thinks the startups could be the picks, shovels and miners for the Gen AI ecosystem. "We can help build more infrastructure, applications in healthcare and other areas. I don't think there will be a lot of activity and funding in the LLM space in India, but there will be things around the marketing stack, the co-pilot," he said.
Prakash's second theme of focus is climate tech. "The most-impacted part of the world from climate change will be the Global South and it's a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs in this part of the world to build solutions that mitigate and help adapt to climate change," he said. "Climate tech includes not only platforms but new materials because India is going to be a digital economy in the sustainable manufacturing space."
Prakash's third pick was fintech, with financial regulations being the key focus. "The regulatory space will show a lot of interest because there are billions of transactions happening and there will be multiple authorities that startups will have to deal with. So, platforms, which will ease regulations, will be seen," he said.
Also of interest will be platforms that digitise government assets, such as land records, will help accelerate the speed of people getting access to loans and capital, he said.
Speaking at the #BengaluruTechSummit, @Accel India's @prashanthp talks about the role of #AI and how it will manifest itself in India. @Rish_Bhat— BQ Prime (@bqprime) November 29, 2023
For the latest news and updates, visit: https://t.co/gXeGqKQ77P pic.twitter.com/z6eN75niV4