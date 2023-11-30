Accel Lists Hot Themes For Indian Startups For Next Year

Generative artificial intelligence, climate tech and fintech are the three themes that will present a significant opportunity for Indian startups next year, according to Prashanth Prakash, founding partner of venture capital firm Accel India.

"This has been the year of generative AI, but I see it manifesting itself in the next year here," Prakash told BQ Prime on the sidelines of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023. "There's a little bit of lag in knowing where Indian startups can play a role."

Prakash thinks the startups could be the picks, shovels and miners for the Gen AI ecosystem. "We can help build more infrastructure, applications in healthcare and other areas. I don't think there will be a lot of activity and funding in the LLM space in India, but there will be things around the marketing stack, the co-pilot," he said.