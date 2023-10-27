ACC Top Pick As Mutual Funds Buy Adani Stocks In July-September Quarter
The total market capitalisation for the 10 companies grew by Rs 71,937.7 crore over the course of the quarter ended September.
Mutual funds have increased their holdings in Adani Group stocks, with ACC Ltd. being the favourite pick.
Fund houses increased their exposure by 3.3% equity in the company to over 2.35 crore shares. They also hold the highest percentage of equity in ACC, among other Adani Group stocks, at 12.52%.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd. are tied in the second position, with an increase of 0.88% of equity in both.
Investments made by mutual funds grew for all companies, except Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Adani Wilmar Ltd., where they remained constant.
Foreign portfolio investors increased their holding in Adani Power Ltd. the most, with an increase of 5.56% equity in the company to 17.51%.
Among retail investors with a capital investment of below Rs 2 lakh, Adani Wilmar took the top spot with an increase of 0.58% equity to 10.31%.
Most Adani Group stocks closed positive on Friday, adding Rs 30,495 crore to their cumulative market cap to end at over Rs 10 lakh crore.
