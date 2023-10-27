ACC Top Pick As Mutual Funds Buy Adani Stocks In July-September Quarter

Mutual funds have increased their holdings in Adani Group stocks, with ACC Ltd. being the favourite pick.

Fund houses increased their exposure by 3.3% equity in the company to over 2.35 crore shares. They also hold the highest percentage of equity in ACC, among other Adani Group stocks, at 12.52%.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd. are tied in the second position, with an increase of 0.88% of equity in both.