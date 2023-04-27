ACC Q4 Results: Profit Falls 40.54%, Misses Estimates

ACC Ltd.'s fourth-quarter net profit tumbled and missed analysts' estimates.

The Adani-owned firm reported a 40.54% year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 235.63 crore, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 338.84 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

ACC Q4 Results FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue rises 8.2% to Rs 4,790.91 crore vs Rs 4,426.54 crore, and as against a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 4,680.52 crore.

Ebitda down 26.2% at Rs 468.52 crore vs Rs 634.66 crore. Analysts had forecast it at Rs 576.98 crore.

Ebitda margin at 9.8% versus 14.3%, and an estimate of 12.3%.

Net profit down 40.54% at Rs 235.63 crore vs Rs 396.31 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 338.84 crore.

The board has approved a final dividend of Rs 9.25 per share.