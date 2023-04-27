ACC Q4 Results: Profit Falls 40.54%, Misses Estimates
The cement-maker reported 40.54% year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 235.63 crore
ACC Ltd.'s fourth-quarter net profit tumbled and missed analysts' estimates.
The Adani-owned firm reported a 40.54% year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 235.63 crore, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 338.84 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
ACC Q4 Results FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 8.2% to Rs 4,790.91 crore vs Rs 4,426.54 crore, and as against a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 4,680.52 crore.
Ebitda down 26.2% at Rs 468.52 crore vs Rs 634.66 crore. Analysts had forecast it at Rs 576.98 crore.
Ebitda margin at 9.8% versus 14.3%, and an estimate of 12.3%.
Net profit down 40.54% at Rs 235.63 crore vs Rs 396.31 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 338.84 crore.
The board has approved a final dividend of Rs 9.25 per share.
Operational Highlights
Volume increased by 9% QoQ at 8.5 MT, supported by an increase in blended cement, better route planning and higher operational synergies with parent Ambuja Cements Ltd., according to the filing.
Manpower cost reduced QoQ from Rs 262 PMT to Rs 250 PMT.
Kiln fuel cost reduced by 10%.
“Our transformation journey fuelled by sizeable operational efficiencies, improved synergies and business excellence has led to substantial improvement in our financial performance and overall business indicators. We have a detailed blueprint on each of the cost factors and initiatives to reduce and improve," Ajay Kapur, whole-time director and chief executive at ACC, said.
"This along with capex program will position the company back into growth momentum synonymous with its legacy," Kapur said.
ACC’s auditor has issued a qualified opinion, citing ongoing proceedings in the Adani-Hindenburg case, the filing said.
Adani Group has undertaken review of transactions mentioned in the Hindenburg report through an independent law firm. The review confirms ACC’s compliance of applicable laws and regulations, it said.
Shares of the company closed 0.51 % higher at Rs 1,747.10 on Thursday, as compared with a 0.57% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
Of the 44 analysts tracking the company, 30 maintain a 'buy', nine recommend a 'hold' and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 28.5%.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.