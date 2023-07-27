ACC Q1 Results: Profit Surges 105%, Revenue Up 16.4%
Revenue rises to Rs 5,201 crore, while Ebitda margin widened to 14.8% from 9.5%.
ACC Ltd.'s net profit rose 105% in the first quarter of FY24.
The Adani Group-owned cement manufacturer's profit doubled to Rs 466.1 crore in the June quarter in comparison to Rs 227.4 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
ACC Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.4% at Rs 5,201.11 crore vs Rs 4,468.4 crore
Net Profit up 105% at Rs 466.1 crore vs Rs 227.4 crore
Ebitda up 81% at Rs 771 crore vs Rs 426.2 crore
Ebitda Margin at 14.82% vs 9.54%.
The earnings growth was driven by doubling of cement segment profit.
The cement business profit before tax grew 130% year-on-year to Rs 589 crore, while the ready-mix concrete earnings fell 73% to Rs 3.3 crore
Shares of ACC trading 1.47% higher at Rs 1,950.85 apiece after the results were announced, compared to a 0.41% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 at 3:25 pm.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.