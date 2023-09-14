ACC Commences Clinker Production At Ametha Facility; Shares Hit 52-Week High

Shares of ACC Ltd. hit a record high after it commenced commercial production of clinker at its new cement plant in Ametha, located in the Katni district of Madhya Pradesh.

The facility has a clinker capacity of 3.3 million tonne per annum and a cement capacity of 1 MTPA, the Adani Group company said in its exchange filing.

This greenfield integrated project will help in the "lowest cost production of clinker and cement, enhancing ACC’s overall portfolio to 37 MTPA and improving profitability and market share of the company."

"This milestone harmoniously aligns with our growth strategy for the cement business, enabling us to meet evolving market demands while upholding our unwavering standards of quality," said Ajay Kapur, chief executive officer, cement business at Adani Group.

Shares of ACC rose 0.40% to trade at Rs 2,071.25 apiece as of 9:30 a.m., compared with 0.39% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50. The shares hit 52-week high of Rs 2,784.95.