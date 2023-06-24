AC Truck Cabins: Driver Efficiency Trumps Cost Concerns For Industry

Truckmakers like Tata Motors Ltd., small and large fleet operators, logistics players and various associations have decided to support the government’s move to mandate air-conditioners in truck cabins.

The additional costs due to higher fuel burn are expected to be minimal and outweighed by an improvement in efficiency of the driver amid a shortage, industry members BQ Prime spoke with said.

Various associations of fleet operators said that only 80-85 drivers are available for every 100 trucks, as the rough working conditions and absence of social security benefits have limited the entry of new drivers and made it difficult to retain the ones still working.

This is a turnaround from the earlier industry opinion. In 2016, the government proposed to make ACs in truck cabins mandatory, but the industry opposed it citing higher costs, thereby delaying the implementation.

“Some people protested a lot last time saying that costs will increase. Today, before coming here, I have signed on the file, mandating truck drivers’ cabins to be installed with ACs,” said Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, in an event a few days ago.