Gulf Royal’s $1.5 Trillion Empire Draws Bankers And Billionaires

Sheikh Tahnoon’s influence has, of course, been felt locally too. A key part of his empire is IHC, which has morphed into a $240 billion behemoth from an obscure fish farming firm in just a few years. It’s now twice the size of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Blackstone Inc., but that hasn’t enticed many international investors and IHC isn’t covered by analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Read More: Like Adani, China Evergrande Finds Its Dubai Bling“IHC's commitment to transparency is evident in its 'day-to-day' business activities, which include consolidating real estate assets and forming strategic collaborations that drive synergies and value,’’ CEO Shueb said in written comments. “These activities allow IHC to unlock new opportunities and maximize the potential of its assets on both local and international levels.”The firm’s surging stock price has helped buoy the local bourse, which has rallied 92% since the start of 2020. In a period that saw investors flee emerging markets — the benchmark MSCI index is down about 11% — the Abu Dhabi Exchange, owned by ADQ, added over $600 billion to its market capitalization, which stood at about $750 billion as of the end of last week.