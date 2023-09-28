Abu Dhabi-Based IHC To Sell Stakes In Adani Units

Abu Dhahi-based IHC Capital Holding LLC said it will dispose of its investment in Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (formerly Adani Transmission).

Its subsidiaries, Green Energy Investment Holding RSC Ltd. and Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Ltd., have entered into a definitive agreement with a buyer to dispose of their FDI investments in Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission, respectively, the investment firm said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The decision is part of the overall portfolio rebalancing strategy of IHC, it said.

The company is currently completing all required procedures and obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals to implement the signed transaction.