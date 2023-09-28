Abu Dhabi-Based IHC To Sell Stakes In Adani Units
The decision is part of the overall portfolio rebalancing strategy of IHC.
Abu Dhahi-based IHC Capital Holding LLC said it will dispose of its investment in Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (formerly Adani Transmission).
Its subsidiaries, Green Energy Investment Holding RSC Ltd. and Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Ltd., have entered into a definitive agreement with a buyer to dispose of their FDI investments in Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission, respectively, the investment firm said in an exchange filing on Thursday.
The decision is part of the overall portfolio rebalancing strategy of IHC, it said.
The company is currently completing all required procedures and obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals to implement the signed transaction.
Green Energy Investment holds a 1.26% stake in Adani Green Energy, according to its shareholding pattern as of the quarter ending June 2023.
Green Transmission Investment holds a 1.41% stake in Adani Energy Solutions.
IHC did not disclose the name of the buyer to whom it plans to sell its stakes.
Last week, Adani Green Energy signed a binding agreement for a fresh $300 million investment from TotalEnergies SE.
The Adani group company approved a term sheet to form a new 50:50 joint venture with Total, either directly or through its affiliates, and change certain terms of its investment in Adani Green Energy Twenty-Three Ltd., an existing equal partnership, according to an exchange filing.
Shares of Adani Green Energy closed 0.61% lower while those of Adani Energy Solutions ended 1.73% higher on Thursday ahead of the announcement, compared to a 0.92% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.