Abu Dhabi-Based IHC Increases Stake In Adani Enterprises To Over 5%

Abu Dhabi-based IHC Capital Holding LLC raised its stake in billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. to over 5%.

The investment "reflects IHC's conviction in the world-leading incubation model of AEL", the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

IHC highlighted AEL's "inherent strength" in sectors like airports, data centres, and green hydrogen, among others, through which the company "is poised to uniquely capitalise on India’s robust growth journey".

According to the shareholding pattern, IHC's subsidiary, Green Enterprises Investment Holding Rsc Ltd., held a 3.53% stake in the Ahmedabad-headquartered company as of June 2023.