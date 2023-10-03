Abu Dhabi-Based IHC Increases Stake In Adani Enterprises To Over 5%
IHC highlighted AEL's "inherent strength" in sectors like airports, data centres, green hydrogen, among others.
Abu Dhabi-based IHC Capital Holding LLC raised its stake in billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. to over 5%.
The investment "reflects IHC's conviction in the world-leading incubation model of AEL", the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.
IHC highlighted AEL's "inherent strength" in sectors like airports, data centres, and green hydrogen, among others, through which the company "is poised to uniquely capitalise on India’s robust growth journey".
According to the shareholding pattern, IHC's subsidiary, Green Enterprises Investment Holding Rsc Ltd., held a 3.53% stake in the Ahmedabad-headquartered company as of June 2023.
Last week, IHC said it would dispose of its investment in Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. (formerly Adani Transmission) as part of its overall portfolio rebalancing strategy.
In January, IHC had committed 1.4 billion Emirati dirhams—around $400 million or Rs 3,260 crore—in Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000-crore FPO, which was later shelved.
Earlier this month, two of Adani Enterprises' promotor-owned companies acquired a total of 2.06% stake in the group's flagship company from the open market.
Kempas Trade and Investment Ltd. and Infinite Trade and Investment Ltd. bought a total of 2.35 crore shares in Adani Enterprises. This took the total promoter stake in the company to 71.93%.
Shares of Adani Enterprises closed 1.02% lower at Rs 2,387.55 apiece ahead of the announcement, compared to a 0.48% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.
