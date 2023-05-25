About Five Weeks Away From Merger With HDFC, Says HDFC Bank CEO

HDFC Bank is only a few weeks away from its merger with Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd., the bank's managing director and chief executive officer, Sashidhar Jagdishan, told analysts on Wednesday.

"It's now just another four or five weeks before the big day that is going to be happening, which is the merger with HDFC Ltd. I think the team has been working hard in preparation for that," Jagdishan said at an analyst meeting organised by the bank.

An executive integration committee has also been created, which is headed by Kaizad Bharucha on the bank's side and Renu Sud Karnad from the housing finance major. Below this, multiple operational committees have also been created to complete the integration.

"Though the real work starts when we announce the date of the merger, a lot of background work has already happened, and we are quite excited about the progress. We are eagerly waiting for that D-day when we can really unleash the purpose of the merger," Jagdishan said.

The merger, which was originally announced in April 2022, will see HDFC's operations merged within the bank, creating a new financial sector behemoth. The housing finance portfolio will strengthen HDFC Bank's retail book and allow the lender to tap into a customer base that has largely remained untapped.

At the time of the merger announcement, HDFC's Vice Chairman and Managing Director Keki Mistry said that about 70% of the housing finance company's customers do not have an HDFC Bank account.

So far, HDFC Bank has 8.3 crore customers and is adding about 10 lakh new customers every month. On the other hand, HDFC has approximately 50 lakh customers. According to a merger update provided by HDFC Bank's Chief Financial Officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan in April, the housing finance company's customers would be provided an option to join the bank at the time of the merger being implemented.

Last month, the Reserve Bank of India did not give the bank any exemptions on maintaining the statutory liquidity ratio or cash reserve ratio requirements after the merger. However, the regulator allowed HDFC Bank to spread its priority sector lending compliance over the next four years, as the merger will expand its loan book significantly.

Banks are required to maintain 40% of their adjusted net bank credit for priority sector lending.