About 55% Of Early Investors Believe Startups Were 'Overvalued' In 2022: Report

About 55% of early-stage investors said that startups were overvalued in 2022, according to a report from InnoVen Capital.

The report was prepared based on inputs from 20 venture capital funds, such as Blume Ventures, IndiaQuotient and Omnivore, among others.

The outlook on valuations being hyped jumped from 25% of investors believing so in 2021 to 55% in 2022, according to the report.