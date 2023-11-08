About 40% Founders Of Startups Acquired By Unicorns Quit After Deal, Says Report

About 40% of founders whose startups were acquired by Indian unicorns left their own venture or the combined entity, according to a new report.

Of all Indian unicorns, 80 have acquired or "acqui-hired" more than 415 startups. These startups have a pool of 671 founders, of whom 272 or roughly 40%, left after their venture was acquired, as per a report accessed exclusively by BQ Prime from data intelligence platform TheKredible.

As many as 60% of these 272 quit immediately after the deal was done. For those founders who stayed with the company, the average duration of those who stayed with the company stood at roughly 6.7 months after the acquisition.

Out of the total 671 founders, 236 or 35.2% stayed with their startup as founders, while 108 or 16.1% chose to work with acquirer companies in a senior role, relinquishing their previous role as founders.

Further, 139 or 20.7%, of the founders left their startups and moved on to their next venture. About 14% of founders moved on to seek regular jobs in other companies, and 12 founders either turned into investors or joined a venture capital firm.

E-commerce giant Flipkart and house of brands Mensa Brands topped the list of unicorns, with a total of 21 acquisitions each. Byju's followed closely with 19 acquisitions to date.

"Unicorns like Zomato and Cult.fit (formerly Cure.fit) have 16 startups each in their acquisition portfolio. Edtech firm upGrad, fintech company Paytm, and SaaS firm Freshworks followed suit with 15, 14, and 12 acquisitions, respectively," the report said.