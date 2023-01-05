ABB India Shares Gain After Kotak Securities Upgrades It To 'Buy'

Shares of ABB India Ltd. gained after Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded it to 'buy' from 'reduce', as the company focuses on the European market.

The brokerage has, however, not changed the fair value on the stock of Rs 3,100, implying an upside of 12.5% to the current market price of Rs 2,754.

According to the brokerage the case for ABB exporting motors to the large Europe market is strong given:

Profitability mandate here for ABB Global

Shift towards common product platforms by ABB Global

ABB’s 100% localised offering

Higher utilisation of India component supplier base versus Europe, help counter headwinds in the domestic motors and process automation business.

India seems to be well-equipped to serve the European demand for IEC LV Motors, given that ABB India's offering is 100% localised, the brokerage said. It has managed to obtain 60% growth in revenue, 25% growth in operating Ebitda and 24% growth in productivity over the past four years, it said.