ABB India Partners With Titagarh Rail For Metro Projects In India

ABB India Ltd. has formed a strategic partnership with Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. for the supply of propulsion systems for metro rolling stock projects in India.

The agreement includes technology transfer and licencing and has already had an early success by winning orders to design and supply equipment for metro coaches for Gujarat, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The partnership involves Titagarh purchasing ABB propulsion systems, including traction converters, auxiliary converters, traction motors, and train control and management system software.