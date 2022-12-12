Abans Holdings: A Little-Known IPO, A Whole Lot Of Electoral Bonds

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale. Bansal will sell up to 90 lakh shares and the fresh issue's size will be up to 38 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 256 to Rs 270 per equity share with the company hoping to raise between Rs 327 crore and Rs 345 crore.

"We've hardly heard this name," Arafat Saiyed, analyst at Reliance Securities, told BQ Prime referring to the firm's limited presence in the broking business.

On the other hand, the firm's commodities business has also faced extra volatility in commodity prices over the past year and it's expected to continue, he added.

"The pandemic also shut down physical trading activity so the company had to shift to exchange traded commodities," Saiyed said, noting that this required a change in the company's operations as well.

On the broking side of things, "there is huge competition... with top key companies have majority of market share, while Abans is relatively unknown brand in the market", according to a Dec. 11 research report from Reliance Securities.

The company has little to no interest in offering services to retail or high net worth client in India, Bansal said. Instead, Abans provides broking services to institutional investors it already has a relationship with, he said.

The proceeds that the IPO gathers from the fresh issue will be used to bolster Abans' NBFC arm, according to the firm's DRHP. Abans will not receive any proceeds of the Bansal's OFS.

"The IPO is priced at a price-to-equity ratio of 27 which we feel is an aggressive valuation," analysts at Cholamandalam Securities wrote in a Dec. 9 research report.

The brokerage assigned an 'avoid' rating to the IPO and noted that Abans may be exposed to "interest rate and maturity mismatches between assets and liabilities in the future which may cause liquidity issues".