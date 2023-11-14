A Trader's Guide To Navigating Signals From The Biden-Xi Meeting

The two nations have taken recent steps to ease the strains. Biden and Xi are set to announce an agreement that would see Beijing crack down on the manufacture and export of fentanyl — which is used to make the deadly synthetic opioid, according to people familiar with the matter. Separately, Beijing may also unveil a commitment for Boeing’s 737 jetliner during the APEC Summit, as per another report. China, a top soybean importer, bought more than 3 million tons of the commodity from the US last week in a goodwill gesture ahead of the talks.