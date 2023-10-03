A Tactical Exit: Pocket Aces Co-Founders On What Went Behind The Saregama Deal

A partner that took about a year to find a bumper exit for initial investors is now preparing for the next round of growth.

These are the defining hallmarks of the deal that the Pocket Aces' Co-Founders—Aditi Shrivastava, Anirudh Pandita, and Ashwin Suresh—struck with Saregama India Ltd., that resulted in the legacy music label giant buying a Rs 174 crore stake in the digital entertainment startup on Sept. 29, with an option to further raise ownership.

In an interview with BQ Prime, the three founders spilled the beans on what went behind the making of the deal and what the road looks like for the company and individually for the founders.

"About a year ago or so, we decided that going down a road to find a strong strategic partner was the right next move for us in terms of scaling the business," Shrivastava said.

"When we started reaching out to players, Saregama's name came up. We were very excited to think of a music label player because it's very complimentary to what we do. When we first met the team, there was just a lot of comfort and a lot of resonance between our team and their team, and it just felt like a really good fit. Obviously, we had been talking to other people as well," she said.