A Slight Delay In Monsoon Onset May Push Back Kharif Sowing
A slight delay in the southwest monsoon's onset is likely to push back the sowing of kharif crops. So far, the impact is likely to remain limited.
This year, the southwest monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be delayed beyond usual. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on June 4, with a model error of plus or minus four days, according to the India Meteorological Department's press release on May 16. Consequently, sowing too is likely to take a hit.
The southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1, with a standard deviation of about seven days.
The southwest monsoon is likely to hit the country by June 4, signalling a delay of two to three days, according to IMD’s prediction, while Skymet has predicted the delay by a week with plus or minus three days, said Pushan Sharma, director of research at Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics.
There will be a definite delay in the arrival of the monsoons, and with farmers waiting for the monsoons, there will be an imminent delay in sowing, said Yogesh Patil, chief executive officer at Skymet.
While monsoon arrival and distribution play a pivotal role in kharif sowing, this four- to seven-day delay is not expected to have a meaningful impact on the sowing for the upcoming kharif, Sharma said.
In the case of paddy, the key kharif crop contributing about 37% of kharif sown area, no delay in sowing is expected in the key states of Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh, to name a few, Sharma said. Nursery preparation is in full swing in these states, he said. However, as per Crisil’s on-the-ground interactions, paddy sowing in states such as UP and Telangana is likely to be delayed by 10–15 days, not owing to the expected late arrival of the monsoon but because of the late harvesting of Rabi crops following the unseasonal rains in March.
In the case of other crops like cotton and soybean, which are mostly grown in rainfed regions of the western states, sowing is typically taken up after the arrival of the monsoon, according to Sharma. While this short delay of four to seven days might not disrupt the cropping sentiments, delays in arrival beyond 20–25 days coupled with below-normal precipitation may impact the sowing of cotton and soybeans, with farmers likely to shift towards millet crops like bajra and jowar.
The Maharashtra state government has circulated an advisory on crop mix to be followed this kharif based on the arrival of the monsoon, with farmers being advised to avoid crops like groundnut, soybean, cotton, and urad if the monsoon is delayed beyond the first fortnight of July.
The spatial distribution of the monsoon also remains a key monitorable as far as sowing is concerned, Sharma said. For instance, last year’s rainfall deficit in eastern states during the sowing window negatively impacted paddy acreage.
A delay in sowing can have implications for the agricultural sector in India, and it may affect the overall crop yield and productivity for the season, according to Vivek Lalan, head of insurance at nurture.farm. It can also impact the market's availability and prices of certain agricultural commodities, he said.
However, the impact of a slight delay in monsoon arrivals on agriculture can vary depending on the region and the specific crops being cultivated, Lalan said. Some crops may be more resilient to delayed sowing, while others may be more sensitive to timing and require timely rainfall for optimal growth. It's the same with geographies he said.
Most of the southern states depend on the monsoon for their farming and cultivation needs, as the irrigation ecosystem is still underdeveloped in these states, Lalan said.
As per the long-range forecast by the India Meteorological Department released on April 11, the Southwest Monsoon, or SWM, rainfall during June–September 2023 is likely to be normal at 96% of the long-period average with a model error of plus or minus 5%. The spatial distribution suggests rainfall ranging from normal to above normal, likely over many areas of peninsular India and adjoining east central India, northeast India, and some parts of northwest India. Normal to below-normal rainfall is likely over some areas of northwest India, parts of west central India, and some pockets of northeast India.
The forecast indicates wide geographical variation, with some of the major agriculture-producing regions likely to fall into the below-normal monsoon category, the RBI stated in its monthly bulletin for May, published on Monday.
Unexpected rains in the summer might help soil retain moisture amidst a slight delay in the onset of the southwest monsoons, said Sukhpal Singh, professor and former chairperson at the Centre for Management in Agriculture.
The summer season rainfall between March and May, as of May 16, was higher than the normal rainfall, which augurs well for zaid (summer) crops and overall reservoir levels throughout the country, stated the RBI in its bulletin for May. Alongside, water storage in 146 reservoirs monitored by the Central Water Commission stands at 34% of the full reservoir capacity—marginally lower than last year’s level but 22.5% higher than the 10-year average. Storage in 92 major reservoirs is also higher than the decadal average.
Still, concerns remain. With the IMD and global meteorological organisations forecasting El Niño conditions during the monsoon season, the impact on rainfall and agriculture remains to be seen, said agricultural activist Devendra Sharma.
The visible impact of El Niño is expected to be seen only post-June 2023, and hence, the initial phase of the monsoon is expected to be normal, the RBI said in its bulletin.
"Once you sow, there is a need for sufficient moisture for the next few days," Patil said. If, after a delayed onset of the monsoons, there is again a lag because of El Niño conditions, there is cause for some concern, he said.
While the IMD closely monitors monsoon patterns and provides regular forecasts to help farmers and policymakers make informed decisions, farmers themselves can safeguard themselves against weather irregularities by opting in for risk mitigation solutions, enrolling in government-assisted support programmes, adopting water conservation techniques, and choosing drought-resistant crop varieties, he said.