A Slight Delay In Monsoon Onset May Push Back Kharif Sowing

A slight delay in the southwest monsoon's onset is likely to push back the sowing of kharif crops. So far, the impact is likely to remain limited.

This year, the southwest monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be delayed beyond usual. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on June 4, with a model error of plus or minus four days, according to the India Meteorological Department's press release on May 16. Consequently, sowing too is likely to take a hit.

The southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1, with a standard deviation of about seven days.

The southwest monsoon is likely to hit the country by June 4, signalling a delay of two to three days, according to IMD’s prediction, while Skymet has predicted the delay by a week with plus or minus three days, said Pushan Sharma, director of research at Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics.

There will be a definite delay in the arrival of the monsoons, and with farmers waiting for the monsoons, there will be an imminent delay in sowing, said Yogesh Patil, chief executive officer at Skymet.

While monsoon arrival and distribution play a pivotal role in kharif sowing, this four- to seven-day delay is not expected to have a meaningful impact on the sowing for the upcoming kharif, Sharma said.

In the case of paddy, the key kharif crop contributing about 37% of kharif sown area, no delay in sowing is expected in the key states of Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh, to name a few, Sharma said. Nursery preparation is in full swing in these states, he said. However, as per Crisil’s on-the-ground interactions, paddy sowing in states such as UP and Telangana is likely to be delayed by 10–15 days, not owing to the expected late arrival of the monsoon but because of the late harvesting of Rabi crops following the unseasonal rains in March.