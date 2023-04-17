A Ruling In Consumer Interest Lays Down The Responsibility Of Railways

A consumer court in Chandigarh has held that once a passenger buys a ticket and travels by train, it is the responsibility of the railway authorities to see that the person reaches the destination safely with his luggage and belongings.

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission awarded a compensation of Rs 1.55 lakh to the family, whose luggage was stolen during a train journey.

The luggage contained valuables worth Rs 1 lakh, including gold ornaments and a mobile phone as well. The family alleged that unauthorised persons had entered their coach without a ticket and no due diligence was carried out by the authorities on duty to get rid of them.