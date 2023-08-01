Strategists Scramble to Catch Up as S&P 500 Rally Rumbles On

Stoltzfus now sees the S&P 500 index hitting 4,900 by the end of the year, leaving room for another 7% gain. The target would mark a new record for the gauge, and one that plays out against bearish predictions by bigwigs such as Wilson, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic and Bank of America Corp.’s Michael Hartnett. They were all blindsided by the resilience of the US economy and the sudden emergence of the artificial intelligence-driven tech rally.