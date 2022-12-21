A Learning Tool That Stands Out In India's Edtech Frenzy

In the frenzy that broke out in 2020 and 2021 among most K-12 edtech players, EI stood apart. It did not raise any rounds of funding—since inception it has raised only one round; it did not jump into each and every possible segment; it did not hire like there’s no tomorrow; it did not chase mindless growth with virtually no profitability; and it did not use Bollywood stars and other gimmicks to attract learners. Instead, it stuck resolutely to what it set out to do and pushed its primary offerings doggedly.

The dual effort to improve learning for children at the top and bottom of India’s pyramid ensures that EI learns and gains insights into both segments—those who can pay and those who can’t—and keeps them on their toes. ”While government school students never get bored, with the private school segment we have to constantly compete with a NetFlix or a YouTube to keep a user engaged,” says Kothari. So while the government school students find MindSpark the best product they have seen, private school children’s wavering attention span forces them to stay relevant.

This, sector watchers say, is likely to hold them in good stead in the future. As India becomes richer and those in the 'cannot afford' category move into those 'who can afford', these insights will prove invaluable, says a sector analyst. “Why should the poorest child not get what the richest does, at least in this aspect” is the thought behind the work EI has been doing since the word go. This also pushes them into geographies it would never explore in the normal course of business.

Besides India, EI is offering its products in 10 countries including Kenya, Nigeria, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia and Dubai and 17% of its revenue comes from the Middle East, South Africa, Singapore and others. It has small offices in Dubai and South Africa. Kothari says 47% of its total revenue comes from private schools while 25% of its learners are from this segment and that barring 2020, EI has been profitable in every year of its existence.

The government school work is financially supported by P&G, Amazon, the National Stock Exchange foundation, Nanhi Kali, Magic Bus and some international funders including US AID, UK AID and the Michael and Susan Dell foundation, among others.

Sector observers and experts vet how EI has conducted its business. Pramath Sinha, former dean of ISB Hyderabad and an education sector expert, says that of all the players in the K-12 education space, EI is perhaps one of the only private players that has managed to build trust by not “chasing unbridled growth and has established its credibility with products that have been tested rigorously over a long period of time". This alone makes it stand out of the pack.

Aditi Mishra, principal of DPS Gurgaon, says that the asset tests provide a good tool for benchmarking. This is endorsed by Deepa Raghavan, former vice principal of DPS, RK Puram, who adds that the diagnostics cell and analysis done by EI on student learning provide very valuable insights for teachers and school leaders.

CSF’s Gupta says: “Mindspark meets children where they are and its personalised learning helps them remediate effectively”. She adds that the fact that it has presence in both sectors—public and private—helps the company better attune its products for widely different segments. Experts in the space even call it the best “homegrown assessment organisation”.

The only caveat some of those vested in the space add is that Mindspark’s user interface feels a bit outdated, compared to the newbies. While the fundamental offerings are sound, in a world where technology is ever changing—smarter, faster, hipper—user interfaces need regular upgradation, said an expert in the edtech sector on the condition of anonymity. A second problem, experts argue, could be in accessing talent especially in the area of psychometrics, where India has failed to build up any expertise.

But perhaps the biggest validation of its work came in 2020 when EI was picked by the government to assist with a major reform of India’s board examinations as proposed by the NEP. Work on the question paper and assessment reform is on full throttle with a small team of EI’s 350-odd staffers working on this. The whole idea of the exercise is to make the board examination questions less rote and more application based and to test the student’s understanding of the concept rather than his or her memory power and abilities.

Moreover, the application of concepts to real life will be stressed. Already in the 2022 CBSE board papers, 25% of the questions were designed on these lines, a sharp departure from the past. This reform is expected to alter 40% of the exam paper by 2023 and 60% by 2025 to ensure that students and teachers are given time to adapt to the new question pattern and marking system.

In the past, the EI team had prepared a road map for CBSE to prepare to participate in the PISA examination, which failed to happen in 2020 on account of the pandemic although India had decided to take part after a gap of few years. The company is working to reform question papers and assessment with ICSE and at a state board level with Tamil Nadu and Nagaland, besides CBSE.

Kothari's and his team seem quite sanguine about the mayhem that is unfolding in the K-12 space around them, which they are observing from a fair distance. For them, little has changed pre and post pandemic and their vision is to see a world where children are learning with understanding.