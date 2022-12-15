A Key Trigger For Banking Stocks May Be At Risk, Says Systematix's Dhananjay Sinha
The profitability of banking companies may last a quarter or so weighed down by a declining credit demand.
A declining credit demand is likely to drag the profitability of Indian banks going forward, said Systematix Group's Dhananjay Sinha.
The profitability of banking companies, which surprised positively, may last a quarter or so before being weighed down by a declining demand for credit as companies scale down operations as profits are on a downward trajectory, Sinha, who is the director and head of research for strategy and economics, told BQ Prime.
The better-than-expected credit growth that banks are currently seeing is because of the worsening operating metrics of the companies, Sinha said. Rising interest rates are offering better Current Account Savings Account, or CASA, he said.
However, going forward, this dichotomy is unlikely to sustain itself, Sinha said. If the operating profits continue to decline and the profits contract, then sales growth will also decline for the non-finance and manufacturing sector companies, which will drag credit demand, he said.
Sinha expects credit growth to slow by the fourth quarter of this fiscal year, while funding costs will rise concurrently.
This is because, with the operating profits of companies contracting, the benefit to CASA will come off, Sinha said. This, in turn, will drive the cost of funds, thus forcing banks to increase term deposits or shift the deposit mix toward term deposits.
That can translate to higher interest costs, he said.
"In banking, the rise in profit might be episodic." The investment firm is 'underweight' on banking flagging it as an underperformer in recent times.
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Quant Mutual Fund's Sandeep Tandon Picks Top Sectoral Themes
PSU Banks
The expectation of private capex in PSU banks is elusive given the context of companies' deteriorating operating metrics, according to Sinha. "Private companies might dither from doing major capex," he said.
The ability of PSU banks to grow their credit portfolio based on the investment sector may not happen, he added.
PSU banks have been enjoying a recent rally thanks to buoyancy in second quarter earnings, Sinha said.
Portfolio Picks
Sinha said his portfolio consists of consumer and defence stocks.
The consumer sector has been doing well, riding on the push for urban consumption. Meanwhile, government spending related to defence is fairly stable, Sinha said.
The consumer sector, including staples, will likely do well, Sinha added. He also expects a correction in commodity prices to bode well for automobile stocks.
The analyst maintains an 'overweight" call on these sectors.
Watch the conversation here: