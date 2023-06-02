A Key Concern Lingers For Booming Real Estate Market

Record housing sales in 2022-23 fiscal in India's booming property market masks a key challenge—that of unsold inventory.

The number of homes yet to find buyers in the nation's top seven cities remained almost unchanged over the previous year in FY23. That's when sales jumped 36% to about 3.79 lakh units, according to Anarock Property Consultant Pvt.

Demand is driven by new projects. According to Anarock research data, of the 1.14 lakh units sold in January-March 2023, over 41% were in the newly launched apartment complexes.

The top seven cities include Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, National Capital Region and Pune.