A $590 Billion India Rally Faces Earnings, Retail Selling Tests

Key gauges in India hit records in July on bets that Asia’s third-biggest economy will stage a strong recovery even with elevated policy rates. The rapid gains, which follow a 4% advance for the benchmark last year, have led Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and CLSA Ltd. to warn that the equities are looking expensive. Global funds may find better bargains in other emerging markets after pouring $13 billion into local stocks this year as domestic retail traders turn net sellers.