A $518 Billion Rally Shows Japan Stocks Are All The Rage In 2023

The Topix Index closed at 2,161.69 on Friday, taking its gain in May to 3.8% in dollar terms. The Nikkei 225 has rallied more than 5% and finished Friday at its highest in nearly 33 years. Meanwhile, China’s CSI 300 Index has fallen about 3.5%, continuing to lose ground after the initial reopening rally evaporated. The S&P 500 has added less than 1%.