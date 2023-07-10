A $28 Billion Wave Of Selling Pressure Threatens China Stocks

Investor patience is certainly facing a big test. Almost 57% of China’s retail investors in funds with high stock positions typically hold for less than six months, with about 15% of them selling out within a week, according to a survey published by Yinhua Fund Management Co. last year. They also have a tendency to buy slowly but sell quickly, posing “a relatively big challenge” to fund managers who already face a “confidence crisis” with their investors, the survey found.