A $2.5 Billion Debt Bill Shows Risks Ahead For Vedanta

Most of Agarwal’s businesses are profitable. His cash cow is Hindustan Zinc, which is backed by lead and zinc mines in Rajasthan, and contributed half of Vedanta Ltd.’s profits in the quarter ended December. It also produces silver, an alternative to gold, of which India is the world’s second-biggest consumer. Oil and gas and aluminum combined make up for most of the rest of profits. Its aluminum unit is the largest producer of the metal in India.