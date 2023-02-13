96% Mobile Users Get At Least One Pesky Call Everyday: Survey

An overwhelming majority of mobile phone subscribers in India get at least one pesky call every day and 92% receive unsolicited calls even after being in the 'Do Not Disturb' list, according to a survey by online firm LocalCircles.

The survey revealed that 78% respondents get the highest number of pesky calls from financial services and real estate sectors.

Of the total 11,157 mobile subscribers who responded to this question, 66% shared that they get three or more such phone calls on average every day. In fact, 96% of mobile subscribers indicated that they receive at least one such call every day," according to the survey released on Monday.

Also, 16% said they get 6-10 calls on an average per day, while 5% got over 10 unsolicited calls every day.

The online survey, conducted between Jan. 5 and Feb. 5, received over 56,000 responses from citizens located in 342 districts. The number of responses to each question varied.

To a question on whether they got pesky calls even after being registered in the 'Do Not Disturb' list, 92% out of 15,040 respondents replied in the affirmative.

Out of 15,186 respondents, 78% said the maximum unwanted calls they received were from financial services and real estate sectors.

50% out of the 15,312 respondents said they get pesky calls from different mobile phone numbers that seem to belong to individuals, 29% said from mobile numbers that seem to belong to companies or brands and 14% feel it is from a centralised landline number.