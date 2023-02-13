96% Mobile Users Get At Least One Pesky Call Everyday: Survey
New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) An overwhelming majority of mobile phone subscribers in India get at least one pesky call every day and 92 per cent receive unsolicited calls even after being in the 'Do Not Disturb' list, as per a survey by online firm LocalCircles.
An overwhelming majority of mobile phone subscribers in India get at least one pesky call every day and 92% receive unsolicited calls even after being in the 'Do Not Disturb' list, according to a survey by online firm LocalCircles.
The survey revealed that 78% respondents get the highest number of pesky calls from financial services and real estate sectors.
Of the total 11,157 mobile subscribers who responded to this question, 66% shared that they get three or more such phone calls on average every day. In fact, 96% of mobile subscribers indicated that they receive at least one such call every day," according to the survey released on Monday.
Also, 16% said they get 6-10 calls on an average per day, while 5% got over 10 unsolicited calls every day.
The online survey, conducted between Jan. 5 and Feb. 5, received over 56,000 responses from citizens located in 342 districts. The number of responses to each question varied.
To a question on whether they got pesky calls even after being registered in the 'Do Not Disturb' list, 92% out of 15,040 respondents replied in the affirmative.
Out of 15,186 respondents, 78% said the maximum unwanted calls they received were from financial services and real estate sectors.
50% out of the 15,312 respondents said they get pesky calls from different mobile phone numbers that seem to belong to individuals, 29% said from mobile numbers that seem to belong to companies or brands and 14% feel it is from a centralised landline number.
"Citizens employed in the financial services, real estate and other service industries shared insights about those in sales and marketing in their organisations hiring third party agencies for lead generation," the survey said. "As per the information shared, these contracted agencies have staff who use their personal mobile numbers from their offices or home to make such calls."