94% Indian CFOs Optimistic About Nation's Economic Future: Survey

The report titled 'The next set of imperatives for CFOs in the Asia-Pacific region', demonstrates the business imperatives facing organisations of 276 leading CFOs in the region. It highlights CFOs' responses to the near-term business landscape marked by economic fluctuations, slowing growth, surging inflation, and elevated interest rates.

"Closely mirroring the economic sentiments, the survey also reveals a distinct sense of optimism amongst Indian CFOs regarding their companies' financial prospects. With 85% demonstrating some degree of optimism, Indian CFOs exhibit a more positive outlook towards their organisations' outlook compared with their counterparts in other Asia Pacific nations, such as Australia and Japan, where the sentiment is more neutral," it said.