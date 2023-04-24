90% Of Workers In India Expect A Salary Hike This Year: Report

"Getting a pay rise has become increasingly important, particularly for those in lower- and middle-income brackets. With the rising cost of living, disposable incomes have been affected, and even higher earners are feeling the pressure," Rahul Goyal, managing director at ADP India said.

"People are struggling to afford essentials and are unable to indulge in luxuries due to the financial constraints caused by increasing interest rates, higher rents, and food costs. Though inflation may have reached its peak, it appears that it will take a while for it to return to more manageable levels."