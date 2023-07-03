76% Of Rs 2,000 Notes In Circulation Have Been Returned, Says RBI

Out of the Rs 3.56 lakh crore worth of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation in May, 76% have been returned by the public, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

On May 19, the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes from circulation and asked the public to either deposit or exchange them by Sept. 30. A total of Rs 3.56 lakh crore worth of Rs 2,000 notes were in circulation as of May 19.

The total amount of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation as of June 30 stood at Rs 0.84 lakh crore. Data collected from banks indicates that about 87% of the notes returned have been deposited, while the remaining 13% were exchanged for other denominations, according to a notification by the RBI issued on Monday.

People can deposit or return Rs 2,000 notes at banks till Sept. 30, following which they may need to visit the RBI’s regional offices to swap them.