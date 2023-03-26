Seven Money-Saving Tips To Beat Travel Inflation This Summer And Beyond

“Fringes of summer” doesn’t mean exactly what it used to, though. The ramp-up and ramp-down periods from peak season, referred to in the industry as “shoulder season,” no longer occur in May and September. Demand has been so high during those typically half-full months that classic Mediterranean destinations are pushing the boundaries of when they open and shut. Previously, you wouldn’t find a soul in the Greek islands on Easter or Thanksgiving breaks, for instance, but that’s changing as weather stays warmer for longer and demand continues to soar.