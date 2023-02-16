69% Respondents Face Call Drop, Connection Issues: Survey

A majority of respondents in a survey claimed that they face call drop or call connection issues on any given day, online survey firm LocalCircles said on Thursday.

According to the survey report, 28% respondents said that they get uninterrupted access to 4G or 5G network, while 32% shared that they do not have access to 4G or 5G services most of the time despite paying for it.

"69% mobile service subscribers face call connection/call drop problems on any given day," the report said.

The survey received over 42,000 responses from citizens located in 338 districts of India. However, the number of responses varied from question to question, LocalCircles said.

A total of 10,927 people responded to questions on the frequency of call connection or call drop on any given day.

"36% or more than one third of respondents stating 'up to 25% of the calls; 13% indicated the percentage was as much as 25-50%; while 10% indicated a much higher percentage of 50-75% and 10% revealed that they face connectivity or call drop issues with 75% or almost all calls," the report said.

Out of about 11,000 people, only 26% respondents indicated that where they reside, all the three mobile networks—Bharti Airtel Ltd., Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Vodafone Idea Ltd.—have good coverage, while 51% people faced issues with either two or one other operator, according to the report.