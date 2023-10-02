Why A U.S. Recession Is Still Likely — And Coming Soon

Damp Squibs: Some of the anticipated shocks could be too small to move the dial. If the auto strike ends quickly, the government stays open, and student loan repayments are at the low end of our estimates — the Biden administration is offering new programs to cushion the impact — then the drag on fourth quarter GDP could end up being a rounding error. Our recession call isn't dependent on all those shocks hitting, but if none of them do the chances come down.