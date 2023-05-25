5paisa.com Appoints Former Google Executive Narayan Gangadhar As CEO

Discount brokerage firm 5paisa Capital said on Thursday it has appointed former Google executive Narayan Gangadhar as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Gangadhar has over two decades of experience, mostly with global technology companies like Google, Uber, and Amazon.

He has a Bachelor of Engineering from Mumbai University and a Master in Computer Science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, a statement said.

"Gangadhar's engineering skills and Silicon Valley experience with tech giants will complement the digital transformation priorities at 5paisa.com. Technology, both on the infrastructure trading platform and user interface experience side, will play a critical role in the brokerage industry going forward", promoter R. Venkataraman said.

5paisa.com is a leading discount broker with around 35 lakh customers as at the end of March 2023.

In December 2022, 5paisa.com announced the merger of the online retail trading business of IIFL Securities with itself in an all-stock deal, which will add over 15 lakh customers to 5paisa.com's business once the deal is through, taking the total customer count to 50 lakh, the statement added.