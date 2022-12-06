5G Will Breathe Life Into Machines

At the port when trucks arrive to load container shipments, usually it is an operator directing one truck at a time to the slot it should deposit its load. In this process there is often miscommunication and misdirection. Instead, if it drove through a connected gate which could instantaneously tell the driver where to go, port efficiencies and therefore its capacity changes dramatically. Thereafter, if there is a visual check to identify a truck turning in the wrong direction, it adds game changing precision and security at the premises.

It is with this concept in mind that Gautam Adani’s flagship enterprise made a foray into the sector buying Rs 212 crore worth of 5G telecom airwaves in August this year. With ready access to ports and large infrastructure projects, launch of such services could turn lucrative quickly for Adani. The company’s public stance is that it bought airwaves for private networks in infrastructure and industrial projects in Gujarat, Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. Industry sources suggest that deployment and testing at its port in Gujarat is already on way. An email to Adani seeking an update on its deployments went unanswered.

Competing with it of course are Reliance Jio, that smashed its way into the 4G telecom market in the last decade, and Bharti Airtel that led mobile services’ entry into India. Bharti is in the midst of price negotiations with at least two large groups to launch private 5G networks, said a person familiar with the company. Jio on the other hand is expected to test its services at Reliance’s mega factory in Jamnagar to begin with. Emails to both companies went unanswered.

“5G is the first "G" designed with industrial use in mind, so it enables customers to think about replacing wiring on shop floors and in warehouses with a highly reliable wireless network that is not going to suffer lag, or lose signal,” said Martin Garner, chief operating officer CCS Insights, the research partner for Global mobile Suppliers Association— which comprises companies like Apple, Samsung, and Qualcomm. 5G private networks do not rely on 4G being present, he adds.

Jason Plent, Verizon’s partner 5G & Edge Innovation, cites the instance of a sheet rolling machine at a steel factory. If the rolling gets misaligned, at the moment a supervisor spots the fault and by the time machines are stopped to arrest the problem the roll gets loose and has to be unwound and the machine realigned, causing a loss in productivity to the tune of several thousands of dollars.

Or in a pharma packaging industry where precise printing regulations lead to material and productivity wastage when machines fall out of sync. This of course comes at a high price for the environment as well.

Verizon is setting up networks for these use cases, said Plent. In both these cases, a camera connected over 5G can be used to relay information to a central processing unit, which can help course correct the misalignment within microseconds. The camera itself need not be fixed to an ethernet cable and can be repositioned to different production lines that often come online at offset times.

The sectors adopting private networks fastest today are manufacturing, education—to trial networks, mining, utilities, and defence, said Garner.