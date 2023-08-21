59 Land Deals For 2,018 Acres Surpass 2022 Level Till August, Says Anarock

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region topped with 17 land deals, followed by the National Capital Region with 13 deals. However, the land parcels are small at 95+ acres and about 90 acres, respectively.

Ahmedabad saw just three land deals for large land parcel covering around 740 acres. Bengaluru saw eight separate deals accounting for 20% of total land transacted, earmarked for manufacturing, residential, and mixed-use.

"Very few of these deals were for large land parcels,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group. “The three largest were in Ahmedabad, for approx. 740 acres, and one deal each in Ludhiana and Bengaluru for 300+ acres each. In terms of deal numbers, residential real estate drew the highest.”