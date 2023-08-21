59 Land Deals For 2,018 Acres Surpass 2022 Level Till August, Says Anarock
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region topped with 17 land deals, followed by 13 in the National Capital Region so far this year.
Land deals by developers so far this year surpassed the 2022 level, buoyed by growing demand in the post-Covid world, according to Anarock Property Consultant Pvt.
As many as 59 separate land deals for more than 2,018 acres have been closed across the country between January and August 2023, according to the property consultant. That compares with 50 land deals over more than 1,438 acres across cities in the same period last year.
5 deals over 1,136-plus acres were proposed for township development.
One for more than 300 acres was for manufacturing.
38 deals were proposed for 283+ acres for residential development across the top seven cities.
154 acres for plotted developments.
62+ acres for mixed-use development.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region topped with 17 land deals, followed by the National Capital Region with 13 deals. However, the land parcels are small at 95+ acres and about 90 acres, respectively.
Ahmedabad saw just three land deals for large land parcel covering around 740 acres. Bengaluru saw eight separate deals accounting for 20% of total land transacted, earmarked for manufacturing, residential, and mixed-use.
"Very few of these deals were for large land parcels,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group. “The three largest were in Ahmedabad, for approx. 740 acres, and one deal each in Ludhiana and Bengaluru for 300+ acres each. In terms of deal numbers, residential real estate drew the highest.”