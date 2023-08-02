51st GST Council Meet: Date, Time & How To Watch The Meeting Live

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 51st GST Council meeting via video conference, addressing critical issues related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime on August 2.

The meeting will be attended by Pankaj Chaudhary, the Union Minister of State for Finance along with Finance Ministers of States and UTs (with Legislature) in the presence of senior officials from Union Government and States.

The objective of the meeting is to come up with a framework for online gaming and work out the taxation formula.

The council will be meeting in less than a month's time after the 50th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council took place on July 11.