50th GST Council Meeting Live Updates: Tax Rate For Online Gaming, Appellate Tribunal Rules On Agenda
Catch all the live updates from the GST Council meeting in Delhi here.
The 50th GST Council meeting will convene in New Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting will be chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, wherein the council will discuss the ministerial panel's report on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing. The council is also likely to take a call on the rules of the GST Appellate Tribunal.
Measures to check fake registrations and the reconstitution of the group of ministers on rate rationalisation are also likely to be discussed in the meeting today.
The ministers would suggest revising the revenue-sharing model, one of the council members told BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity. GST revenue is shared between the centre and states in a ratio of 50:50, unless decided otherwise by the council.
Here's What To Expect From The 50th GST Council Meeting
