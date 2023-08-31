40 Firms Commit To Make IT Hardware Worth Rs 4.65 Lakh Crore Under PLI Scheme

"Total 40 applications have been submitted till the closure of the window on August 30. The scheme has been oversubscribed. Against The budgetary allocation of Rs 7,000 crore, applicants have projected PLI amount to the tune of 22,890 crore. Further, the production figure projected by these applicants is Rs 4.65 Lakh crore against the target of 3.35 lakh crore," the statement said.