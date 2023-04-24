Dubai Plot of Sand Sells for $34 Million in Luxury Island Record

The parcel that sold last week is one of only 128 originally offered on Jumeirah Bay Island by government-backed developer Meraas Holding, making it quite exclusive compared with, for example, the thousands of homes on the iconic Palm Jumeirah development. All of the parcels were initially sold off years ago, and some have since been flipped at a handsome profit. The master development rules prevent the land from being subdivided, but some buyers have combined plots to create space for megamansions, Cummings says.