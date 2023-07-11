GST On Full Bet Value Will Kill Online Gaming, Says Industry
Unconstitutional. Self-goal. May lead to extinction: The strong adjectives sum up the mood in the online gaming industry.
The strong adjectives sum up the mood among the gaming industry after the 28% goods and services tax on the full value of bets was cleared for both online platforms, casinos, and horse racing.
GST on gross gaming value is a "self-goal" that will kill India's skilled online games industry, according to Amrit Kiran Singh, chief strategy advisor to the founders at Gameskraft.
In its 50th meeting earlier on Tuesday, the GST Council agreed to levy a 28% tax on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing. This will be imposed on the full face value of the bets placed.
Here's what gaming industry and legal experts said:
'Unconstitutional, Irrational And Egregious'
Roland Landers, chief executive officer at the All India Gaming Federation, called the decision "unconstitutional, irrational, and egregious" and said it ignored "over 60 years of settled legal jurisprudence and lumps online gaming with gambling activities."
This decision will wipe out the entire Indian gaming industry and lead to lakhs of job losses and the only people benefitting from this will be anti-national illegal offshore platforms.Roland Landers, CEO - The All India Gaming Federation
Calling it 'legally untenable', Landers said the central government, which has extended support to the industry by framing online gaming rules and providing clarity on TDS, has reached this conclusion while ignoring the view of the group of ministers of most states who thoroughly studied the matter.
'May Lead To Extinction'
While the 28% rate is detrimental to the online gaming industry, the chargeability on full value is what is going to hurt the gaming companies to such an extent that it "may lead to its extinction", Sudipta Bhattacharjee, partner at Khaitan & Co., said. "This is completely against the vision of the government to promote online gaming in India."
This is completely against the vision of the government to promote online gaming in India.Sudipta Bhattacharjee, partner at Khaitan & Co.
Bhattacharjee said the findings of the Karnataka High Court in Gameskraft with respect to the distinction between a game of skill and a game of chance have not been appreciated. "It will need to be seen if the prescribed methodology to tax online gaming will pass the test of constitutionality. In any case, this cannot be implemented retrospectively."
'GST On Gross Gaming Value Is A Self-Goal'
GST on gross gaming value is a "self-goal that will kill India's skilled online games industry, said Amrit Kiran Singh, chief strategy advisor to the founders of Gameskraft. It negates all the good work that the Modi government has done to support the skilled online gaming industry, he said.
Singh said this decision is not "in the national interest" and will "destroy a significant part" of the successful companies in India's startup ecosystem.
Over-taxation in India will only support the overseas gaming companies and encourage the Indian industry to migrate overseas, he said, and along with that, the rightful economic benefits will also migrate. "This is a self-goal that causes a body blow" to India's startup ecosystem.
India's gaming industry has created over 2 lakh jobs, Singh said. He added that today India only has 1% of the world's market share, with the potential to grow to 5% and 10% rapidly. He said the U.S. and China are the market leaders with 23% and 25%, respectively.