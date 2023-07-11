GST On Full Bet Value Will Kill Online Gaming, Says Industry

Unconstitutional. Self-goal. May lead to extinction.

The strong adjectives sum up the mood among the gaming industry after the 28% goods and services tax on the full value of bets was cleared for both online platforms, casinos, and horse racing.

GST on gross gaming value is a "self-goal" that will kill India's skilled online games industry, according to Amrit Kiran Singh, chief strategy advisor to the founders at Gameskraft.

In its 50th meeting earlier on Tuesday, the GST Council agreed to levy a 28% tax on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing. This will be imposed on the full face value of the bets placed.