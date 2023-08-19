Mercedes-Benz Unveils the New Generation of Its Brawny AMG GT Sports Car

Most significant among the changes for the new model is the optional 2+2 seating design, which allows room for two additional passengers—if they’re small enough to fit into the cramped rear quarters. (In a press statement, the company recommended they be “less than 5 feet tall.”) The car also comes new with AMG-performance all-wheel drive and a retractable rear spoiler that integrates into the trunk lid. At speeds more than 50 mph, the spoiler can automatically assume five different angles to optimize handling and reduce drag. A new ride control suspension with roll stabilization and rear-axle steering come standard.